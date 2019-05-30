Find out why US anti-air defense is USELESS against Russian & North Korean missiles

The US Military Watch portal explains why the US anti-aircraft defense is unable to intercept the Russian missiles Sarmat and Avangard, as well as the North Korean Hwasong-15.

The air defense systems that are in the US service were designed to reach enemy missiles in the final phase of his career because they can not reach the required altitude to intercept intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) in other steps.

The article also recalls that the flight of the North Korean Hwasong-12 missile in Japan in 2017, 770 km in height, could not be intercepted either by Patriot missile batteries or Aegis systems deployed on Japanese and American warships.

Even the most far-reaching THAAD anti-ballistic missile system, currently deployed in South Korea and the island of Guam, had been deployed in Japan, could not have intercepted the missile, the portal said.

According to the same article, the US considered the possibility of intercepting missiles in the ascent before reaching high altitudes, but this would require the US Navy to position warships equipped with Aegis in North Korean waters and, in addition, would require an early warning of ICBM’s exact launch, location and trajectory.

Even so, due to the speed of rising missiles, the probability of interception remains close to zero, the portal points out.

The THAAD, Patriot and Aegis system tests were simplified, carefully staged and designed for success, far from realistic conditions, the article notes.

The possibility of intercepting a North Korean ballistic missile of intercontinental reach, like Hwasong-14 or Hwasong-15, continues being low.

If a single missile had been fired, and if all the information had been provided in advance to the United States to prepare its defense, and if the warhead had exactly the look that the US Army expected, and if the North Koreans did not try to deceive, it is estimated that the United States would have a 50% chance of intercepting the missile, the portal estimates.

As for the Russian hypersonic missiles like the Avangard, which instead of falling freely from space depending on the force of gravity, descend to the earth with a velocity 20 times higher than the sound, the probabilities of interception are almost nil.