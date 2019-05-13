EU’s Duplicity: Mogherini affirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal in words, while refusing to implement

“The EU will continue to support the agreement as much as possible and with all available instruments,” said the EU’s senior foreign policy representative, Federica Mogherini.

The European Union (EU) renewed on Monday its commitment to the nuclear pact with Iran from which the United States ( US ) withdrew in 2018. However, at the same time, it has failed to implement the most critical parts of this agreement. For these reasons, Iranian president Rouhani has criticized the EU for this duplicity and ‘game of words’, and has announced that it will shape its own policies around the EU’s actions and not its official statements. The EU’s top foreign policy representative, Federica Mogherini, told the media, “We continue to support the agreement with Iran .” .@FedericaMog will meet with the Foreign Ministers of Germany, France and UK for EU+3 meeting in the margins of today’s #FAC to discuss how to best continue support full #JCPoA implementation pic.twitter.com/3Ile0RShRK — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) May 13, 2019

Mogherini announced that he will meet Monday at the EU headquarters in Brussels with the representatives of the United Kingdom, France and Germany to discuss how to support the nuclear agreement.

“The EU will continue to support the agreement as much as possible and with all available instruments,” said the diplomat.

The representative of the EU indicated that both Washington and Tehran know about this intention of the European bloc and stressed that dialogue is the way to overcome differences and avoid the increase of tensions.

The Persian government announced last Wednesday the suspension of two measures of the nuclear agreement and urged Europe to respect the nuclear pact of 2015.

In response to the Iranian announcement USA has intensified its pressures against Iran and its military presence in the Persian Gulf

In 2015, the 5 + 1 Group (United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom, France plus Germany) and Tehran sealed the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (PAIC), as the nuclear pact is known, which established limitations on the Iranian atomic program to exclude its military dimension, in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.