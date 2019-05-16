Estonia provoking territorial issues with Russia, Moscow hammers back

MOSCOW – Moscow said Estonia’s Interior Minister Mart Helme’s statement was unacceptable and provocative towards Russia, said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.

According to Helme, Russia is illegally administering about 5.2% of the territory that belongs to Estonia.

“These provocative attacks, in fact contain territorial claims against Russia, are absolutely unacceptable… We are ready to wait and hear sober judgments. Russia’s position is well-known: the Tartu Treaty remains in history and international agreements that Estonia had, including with Soviet Russia, in the period 1920-1940, ended on August 6, 1940 with the entry of Estonia into the USSR,” Zakharova said.

The opinion that Russia occupies Estonian land was expressed by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the country, the leader of the ultra-right Estonian Conservative Popular Party (EKRE), Mart Helme. According to him, in this situation there should be no “double standards.”

“Until now, 5.2% of the territory of Estonia is in the hands of Russia. Russia does not want us to return this territory, nor give compensation for it, nor even discuss this issue at all,” Helme said at a press conference following the government meeting.

According to him, in Tallinn they intend to wait until the situation is resolved under international law.

“We are not going to fight with Russia,” the Estonian minister said.

At the same time Helme did not indicate what kind of territory in question.

At the same time, the Speaker of the Estonian Parliament, Henn Põlluaas, said that he supported the idea of ​​placing a map of the country whose borders are specified by the 1920 Tartu Peace Treaty on Estonian euro coins. According to the document, Tallinn was transferred a number of territories, which, after the entry of Estonia into the USSR and came under the control of Russia.