ENOUGH TO DISCOURAGE WASHINGTON: Russia does not need to increase military in Venezuela

Russia does not intend to increase the number of military specialists in Venezuela, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

During a press conference, Yuri Borisov, answering the question whether Moscow plans to increase the number of military specialists in Venezuela, said that “we do not even think about it.”

Russia however is creating a group of countries at the United Nations to contain US plans for possible intervention in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last Thursday.

“We are mobilizing a group of countries that, like us, respect the UN Charter, to neutralize these plans,” he said when asked by the press about the Russian reaction to a possible US invasion of Venezuela.

Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov in meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that this group will be able to attract considerable support from other members, since the aim of this mobilization is extremely simple: “to uphold the norms and fundamental principles of international law set out in the UN Charter.”

Last month, the opposition leader Juan Guaidó summoned the Venezuelan population to a great act in the streets of Caracas, in order to take the power off the hands of President Nicolás Maduro. In his call, Guaidó stated that he would be backed by the support of an important part of the Armed Forces, which proved to be untrue. Such actions have raised tensions in the South American country, leading to harsh clashes that have so far left at least four dead, 230 wounded and 205 detained, according to a local human rights office.

Venezuela is facing a political crisis, which was aggravated on January 23 with the self-proclamation of Guaidó as interim president of the country. Maduro, who took office on January 10 after a legitimate election, called Guaidó’s statement a coup attempt and blamed the United States for orchestrating it.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Iran, Turkey and other countries support Maduro’s government. Moscow described Guaido’s “presidential status” as nonexistent. On the other hand, the European Union, USA and most Latin American countries, including Brazil, support Guaidó.