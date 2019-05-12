DONBASS UNDER ASSAULT: Ukrainian Forces Attack Multiple Villages

DONBASS – It has just become known that between 14:20 and 14:50, Ukrainian attackers launched 2 anti-tank guided missiles in the city of Dokuchaevsk, south of Donetsk, from the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Novotroitskoye.

The representatives of the DPR in the JCCC made this public just hours ago.

Earlier, Ukrainian armed groups opened fire on the suburb of Gorlovka– Zaytsevo village. A direct hit was recorded on a residential building, and it caught on fire, it is reported by residents.

In addition, between 13: 25–13: 55 from the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaitsevo (north) on of Golmovsky a BMP-2 opened fire.

The head of the city administration Ivan Prikhodko has just reported that the Ukrainian armed formations opened fire on the Gorlovka suburb – Zaitsevo village.

“They are shelling Zaitsevo. Direct hit at st. Rybalko, 214. Lit” (the address, -ed), he said in a statement.

In the representation of the DPR at the Joint Center for Control over the Ceasefire and in the negotiation process, it was reported that between 13: 25–13: 55 from the position of the Supreme Court of Ukraine in Zaytsevo (northern) BC. Golmovsky was fired from a BMP-2.

Updated 14:35

It has just become known that shelling continues: in the interval 14: 00-14: 30, 3 rockets of 82 mm caliber and 3 LNG grenades were fired from the Ukrainian positions in Zaitsevo (northern) in the village of Zaitsevo (southern).

According to the DPR representative office in the JCCC, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian occupants opened fire 9 times.

In the Donetsk direction: mortars 120 mm – 2 times (5 min); 82 mm mortars – 2 times (7 min); RPG / LNG – 3 times (6 grenades); large-caliber small arms – 2 times; small arms – 1 time.

In the area near Mariupol: large-caliber small arms – 1 time; small arms – 2 times.

The armed forces appeared and made an attack in the areas of: Donetsk Airport (Volvo-Center, terminal), Spartak, Sakhanka.

Ideological justification for these war crimes

The executive director of the dubious analytical organization “Ukrainian Institute of the Future” Viktor Andrusiv talked about the role that Donbass plays for Ukraine.

“Winning in the Donbass means showing the whole world that we, Ukrainians, are able to solve our problems; show that we are with principles, we are not afraid of the most terrible country in the world, because it is ours, it’s our people and our territory, ” Andrusiv said on Ukrainian TV.

The analyst is confident that the younger Ukrainians need to be proud of something.

At the same time, it is forbidden to be proud of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Ukraine, but the genocide of the peaceful population of Donbass, according to Andrusiv, will be a reason for pride of the younger generation. Again: the question arises, who exactly does Kiev want to win in the Donbass?

However, Andrusiv believes that the Ukrainian propaganda machine should work better so that the residents of Donbass want to return to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Institute of the Future conducted research in the territories of the people’s republics, according to which part of the population feels “abandoned”. The common man finds an explanation for this – he says that the hopes that joining with Russia will be as fast as with the Crimea have not been justified, and there is no desire to return to Ukraine, because there is too little propaganda in the media that can explain things in an appealing way from their perspective, but also which has them feeling Ukrainian.

“So: they watch our news and do not see us as winners, they do not see that we started earning more, that we have economic growth, that everyone began to live better,” Andrusiv lamented.

“We must fight for the people. They need to feel that we need them. Not territories, not mines, not old Soviet industry, but people! … Let’s take people out of there, ”suggests the Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future.

So far, people feel only the shaking of the glass in the windows, the whistling of mortar shelling and humiliation at Ukrainian checkpoints when they go for their pension earned over the years. And there is no belief that Ukraine needs Donbass with people. That is precisely the point and what Andrusiv seems to understand on the one hand, but can provide no real alternative for on the other.