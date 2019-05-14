Crackdown sees over 900 Palestinians arrested by Israel in last two months

Several human rights groups revealed on Sunday that at least 905 Palestinians were arrested in March and April in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces .

The non-governmental organizations detailed that among the 905 arrested are 133 children and 23 women.

They indicated that during these two months, the Israeli administration issued some 112 arrest warrants, for the sum of 250 Palestinian children arrested, and 45 women deprived of their liberty. The total number of Palestinians in Israeli prisons is 5700, including those who Israel captures under “administrative detention.”

A report by the United Nations (UN) indicated that there is a possibility that by 2020 Gaza will be an uninhabitable space, due to the tense situation in which they are subjected by the Israeli blockade .