COUP SPECTACULARLY FAILS: Venezuelan Army unequivocally announces support for Maduro

CARACAS – The Venezuelan Armed Forces continue to be completely loyal to the legitimate authorities, said the Defense Minister of the country, Vladimir Padrino López.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Defense of the National Armed Forces of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela through his Twitter account.

“The Bolivarian Army firmly supports the Constitution and the legitimate power. All military units placed in eight districts report a normal situation in military staff and bases, all of who follow their commanders.”

However, he stressed that the military rejects any calls for the rebellion, whose organizers try to “fill the country with violence.”

“The pseudopolitical leaders who lead this subversive movement have used the military and the armed police to create panic and terror,” Lopez wrote, promising that the army “will stand firm in defending order and peace in the republic.”

In that connection, US National Security adviser John Bolton said that the Venezuelan military should, on the contrary, support the National Assembly.

In particular, the American politician wrote on his Twitter account that the Armed Forces of Venezuela “must protect the Constitution and the Venezuelan people. They should support the National Assembly and legal institutions against the usurpation of democracy.”

Yesterday morning (local time), Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó released a video on Twitter, calling on Venezuelan soldiers as well as citizens to take to the streets of Caracas to ensure “the final cessation of the usurpation” of the president of the country, Nicolás Maduro.

The crisis in Venezuela worsened in January, when Juan Guaidó was elected president of the National Assembly controlled by the opposition. He received the support of the United States and many Western countries by declaring himself acting president of the Bolivarian nation. Russia, China, Cuba, Turkey and several other countries reaffirmed support for Nicolás Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela and asked for no interference in the internal affairs of the country.

Washington fully supported opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela in January, and put the country under severe economic sanctions. The movements, however, have not been enough to overthrow Nicolás Maduro as Venezuelan head of state.