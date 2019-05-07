Commemorating Evita’s Centennial – A Life Dedicated to the Fight for Social Justice

The centenary of the birth of Eva Perón will have, in addition to acts with political symbolism in electoral times, several cultural events, both in the Evita Museum and in the Book Fair.

“There can be no love where there are exploiters and exploited, there can not be love where there are dominant oligarchies full of privileges and dispossessed and miserable peoples, because the exploiters could never be nor feel themselves the brothers of their exploited, and no oligarchy could be given to any people with the sincere embrace of fraternity.”

Evita expressed her love to the humblest, to the working class forgotten by the oligarchic governments that historically exercised power in Argentina. One example is the message she gave to the people on Christmas night in 1951:

“The Argentine woman has passed the period of civil guardianships, the woman must affirm her action, the woman must vote, the woman, the moral spring of her home, must occupy the place in the complex social gears of the people; Newly organized in more extended and rejuvenated groups, ” said Evita in her first political speech at 26 years of age. Argentine women voted for the first time in the presidential elections of 1951.

The struggle of women for the right to vote goes back to the beginning of the 19th century. However, it was not until 1947 when Perón’s government issued Law 13,010 that enshrined the female vote in Argentina. Since the general became president, Evita took the campaign for the right to women to vote.

Evita was known for her love towards the humblest, not only in speech but through action. In 1946, shortly after Perón assumed the presidency, the Sociedad de Beneficiencia, an institution monopolized by women belonging to the oligarchy, refused to accept Eva Perón as its honorary president. The Society, based on the concept of alms and charity, was replaced to open the way to social justice. In 1948, the Eva Duarte de Perón Foundation began to function, with the aim of contributing to a decent life for the most vulnerable sectors. Not only food, clothing and toys for children were delivered, but also the construction of homes, nursing homes, polyclinics, recreational centers and homes for single mothers who came to Buenos Aires from the provinces in search of work. There Evita had an active role, cooperating in activities and in constant interaction with the people.

María Eva Duarte de Perón was born on May 7, 1919 in the city of Los Toldos, Argentina. Beloved by the humble and hated by the oligarchy, Evita dedicated her life to the struggle for social justice. Better known as Evita, she was one of the most influential figures in Argentine politics. The wife of former President Juan Domingo Perón, she knew how to win the love of the people and sow an indelible legacy in the South American nation.

A hundred years after the birth of Eva Duarte de Perón , social organizations, trade unions and Argentine politics will pay tributes on Tuesday with different activities that will include talks, exhibitions and artistic performances.

If she had not lost the battle against cancer at the young age of 33, Eva Perón, eternal first lady of Argentina and forever known as Evita, would on Tuesday be celebrating a century of life. But her physical absence, far from taking her legacy to oblivion, has only served to engender a political and social myth in the whole world.

Considered the Spiritual Chief of the Nation, Perón dedicated her life to provide help to the most needy – such as the elderly, sole mothers and children – through the Eva Perón Foundation and the Feminist Peronist Party.

10 sayings of Eva Perón for Argentina

“I did not let myself take the soul I brought from the street, so I was never dazzled by the greatness of power and I could see their misery, that’s why I never forgot the miseries of my people and I could see their greatness.” –

“I know that you will pick up my name and take it as a flag to victory” –

“Where a need exists, a right is born.” –

“I confess that I have an ambition, a single and great personal ambition: I would like the name of Evita to appear at some time in the history of my country, and I would feel duly compensated if the note ended in this way: Of that woman we only know that the people called her, affectionately, Evita. “-

“A women’s movement in a world without social justice would be worthless.” –

“We want a peaceful, powerful and sovereign Argentina and a united and happy mass of workers like no other in the world, we want the welfare of the workers, the dignity of the humble and the greatness of this country that Perón has given us and that we all must defend as the most just, the freest and the most sovereign on Earth. “-

“He whose heart bleeds for the needy, is he who has to run and give, without delay.” –

“Only the fanatics, who are idealistic and sectarian, do not give themselves. The cold, the indifferent, should not serve the people, they can not serve it even if they want to.”

“All we have to do is acquire full awareness of the power we have and never forget that nobody can do anything without the people, that no one can do anything that the people do not want, it is enough for the people to decide to take for themselves their destines! Everything else is a matter of facing fate. “-

“Now, if you ask me what I prefer, my response would soon come out of me: I like my nick-name better.” When a kid names me “Evita,” I feel like the mother of all the kids and all the weak and humble of my land. a worker calls me Evita I feel with pleasure the companion of all men. “-

