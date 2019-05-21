COLLUSION: Bolsonaro Colluded with Israel to change outcome of Brazil’s election

BRASILIA – A report by the Associated Press, replicated by the Viomundo website, may shed light on the 2018 presidential election; this is the decision of Facebook to ban an Israeli company, which specialized in spreading fake news during electoral processes; it is known that this company, linked to the Archimedes group, had a special interest in Latin America; elected from fake news, such as the gay kit and the erotic bottle, has the effect that Bolsonaro subjected Brazil’s foreign policy to the interests of the Israeli right, led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to an Associated Press release, Facebook banned an Israeli company on Thursday of last week for promoting campaigns to influence elections in several countries.

Dozens of accounts were suspended for disseminating misinformation.

Facebook’s cybersecurity policy chief Nathaniel Gleicher said 265 pages, groups, events and Instagram accounts were banned.

Behind the pages was the Archimedes Group, a Tel Aviv political consulting and lobbying firm that publicly promoted its ability to deal with social media and “change reality.”

The Archimedes Group spent the equivalent of US $ 800,000 in its campaigns and paid in Brazilian reais, shekels (the Israeli currency) and US dollars.

Gleicher told the AP that the pages “coordinated false behavior”.

The company’s business was focused on countries in sub-Saharan Africa, such as Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Angola, Niger and Tunisia, but also in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Gleicher did not say whether the company promoted actions during the 2016 and 2018 election campaigns in Brazil.

Fake pages totaled 2.8 million followers.

The official announcement of the lawsuit, posted by Gleicher, does not explain why the Israeli group paid posts in Brazilian reais, nor did the company outsource payments to candidates.

“The people behind this network used fake accounts to organize pages, disseminate their content, and artificially increase engagement.” They also introduced themselves to sites, even creating news sites, and published information allegedly leaked about politicians. account holders often post on politics, including topics on multiple country elections, political position of candidates, and criticism of their opponents, ” Gleicher wrote.

from amp.brasil247 – translated by and for FRN