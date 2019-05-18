Guaido, the man who need the US to be president

CHEWED UP AND TOSSED OUT: Venezuela’s military traitors abandoned by Guaidó and Colombia

More than 60 former Venezuelan soldiers who took refuge in Colombia after defecting from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) were expelled from their hotel in the city of Cúcuta along with their families.

There are about 160 people in total who said that Venezuela’s self-proclaimed president, Juan Guaidó, does not give them any support.

“We are adrift, nobody from our president, Juan Guaidó, who we support 100%, none of them came here,” said a Venezuelan deserter, quoted by TeleSUR.

The reason for the hotel eviction was the lack of payment and debt for accommodation and food services.

The Colombian government offered some options for deserters to continue to enjoy shelter in their country, but deserters claim that such measures would remove refugee status and lose political protection.

Now the former military personnel have been transferred to the facilities of the Colombian migration service to decide their future and what can be offered to them.

Meanwhile, Maduro confirmed on Friday the start of dialogue with the opposition in Norway and assured that his delegation brought “good news”.

“Our delegation returns from Norway with good news, negotiations have been started with the right to move towards the peace agreements, harmony agreement, and I ask the support of all the people of Venezuela to advance in the way of peace,” Maduro said during a military march in the state of Aragua.

The president explained that the government’s commission is made up of Vice-President of Communication, Culture and Tourism, Jorge Rodríguez, and the governor of Miranda state, Hector Rodríguez, who landed in Caracas on Friday from Oslo.

The head of state said that the purpose of this meeting is to establish a dialogue and a “peace agenda” that lead the country to an agreement.

“Today I say yes to dialogue, yes to peace, yes to agreement, yes to harmony, understanding. May hatred of the oligarchy cease, and hatred of the minority cease,” he added.

Likewise, he thanked the Norway for promoting these meetings.

This process of rapprochement with the opposition is the fourth attempt by President Nicolás Maduro since he took office in 2013. Previous attempts have had no effect.

However, this is the first sign of dialogue with opposition representatives since January, when Maduro assumed his second term.

Also, the Venezuelan military continues to declare its loyalty to Maduro.