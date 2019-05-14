Can current situation around Iran lead to military conflict?

TEHRAN – The current situation related to Iran is very serious, however a military conflict between the US and Iran is unlikely, opines analyst Irina Fedorova.

Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, commander of the Iranian Navy, commenting on the US decision on the deployment of the naval group headed by an aircraft carrier to the Middle East, said that the United States should leave the region.

Irina Fedorova, an analyst and researcher at the Middle East Center of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, commented on the situation in an interview.

“The United States increases tensions around Iran, they bring economic, diplomatic and military pressure, concentrating their forces on the Persian Gulf region,” the analyst noted.

She pointed out that recently the US sent the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and the amphibious USS Arlington to the region and transferred B-52 bombers to Qatar.

“It is only natural that Iran cannot fail to react to such activity and make statements quite hard as an answer,” said Irina Fedorova.

According to her, the chances to avoid a military scenario remain and that it probably will not descend into a conflict.

“I consider that the situation will not lead to a military conflict: simultaneously with military pressure, the [US President Donald] Trump proposes to Iran to start negotiations,” said the analyst.

Tehran cannot leave Washington’s aggressive actions unanswered because it would show its weakness to the aggressor, said Irina Fedorova.

“On the other hand, it is clear that Iran does not intend to provoke in any way the true beginning of a military conflict,” concluded the analyst and researcher.

On May 8, 2018, the United States announced its withdrawal from the nuclear agreement with Iran and the replacement of all sanctions against Iran, targeting Iran’s finances, transportation, military and other spheres of activity.