BREAKING: VIDEO – Libyan National Army Shoots-down Mirage F1 & Captures Mercenary Pilot from Portugal

LIBYA – The Libyan National Army (LNA) captured 29-year-old Jimmy Reiss, a Portuguese mercenary pilot, who was flying a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) before it was shot down by LNA this morning.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) captures 29-year-old Jimmy Reiss, a Portuguese mercenary pilot, who was flying a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) before it was shot down by LNA this morning.#Libya #LibyaNews #LNA #GNA #Tripoli pic.twitter.com/LgSxvNA22R — The Libyan Address Journal (@LibyanAddressJo) May 7, 2019

Here is footage of the early moments in which the Libyan National Army (LNA) shot down a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) this morning.

Footage of the early moments in which the Libyan National Army (LNA) shot down a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) this morning.#Libya #LibyaNews #LNA #GNA #Tripoli pic.twitter.com/GgQyZjVgIt — The Libyan Address Journal (@LibyanAddressJo) May 7, 2019

Footage showing soldiers of the Libyan National Army (LNA) arresting the 29-year-old Portuguese pilot of a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which LNA shot down this morning in Tripoli.

Footage showing soldiers of the Libyan National Army (LNA) arresting the 29-year-old Portuguese pilot of a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which LNA shot down this morning in Tripoli.#Libya #LibyaNews #LNA #GNA #Tripoli #Portugal pic.twitter.com/k4sj7RHviq — The Libyan Address Journal (@LibyanAddressJo) May 7, 2019

Early footage of wreckage of a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which the Libyan National Army (LNA) shot down this morning in Tripoli.