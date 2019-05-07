Trending

MENAHeadline NewsLibya

BREAKING: VIDEO – Libyan National Army Shoots-down Mirage F1 & Captures Mercenary Pilot from Portugal

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,669

LIBYA – The Libyan National Army (LNA) captured 29-year-old Jimmy Reiss, a Portuguese mercenary pilot, who was flying a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) before it was shot down by LNA this morning.

 

Here is footage of the early moments in which the Libyan National Army (LNA) shot down a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) this morning.

Footage showing soldiers of the Libyan National Army (LNA) arresting the 29-year-old Portuguese pilot of a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which LNA shot down this morning in Tripoli.

Early footage of wreckage of a Mirage F1 warplane of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which the Libyan National Army (LNA) shot down this morning in Tripoli.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores 1485 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments