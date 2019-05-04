BREAKING: Venezuelan soldiers, police KILLED in ambush

LA GUACAMAYA, Venezuela – At least three soldiers and two police officers were killed in Venezuela on Saturday after an ambush in the region of La Guacamaya, Aragua state. The information was released by the local police.

“They were surprised at the rise of La Guacamaya, resulting in the death of Brigadier General Jackson Alexis Silva Zapata, Sargeant Robert León Castellano, Sergeant Anjo Brito and Aragua police officers, Bruno Benavides and Jesús Arraiz,” said the police report.

In addition, three other military personnel were injured and taken to the city hospital. They are in critical condition.

The police report reveals that officials were ambushed when they left La Guacamaya for the Agro-FAN farm to receive support, shortly after an attack on military officers was reported in the region, which did not result in casualties.

So far the authorities can not say who was responsible for the incident.

This came during Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s visit to the G/J José Laurencio Silva Training Center, to watch the military exercises of the cadets of the Bolivarian Military University. The Venezuelan leader commented on the situation and called on the military to be ready to repel any US attacks.

“The Tactical Method of Revolutionary Resistance corresponds to our strategic concept of anti-imperialist warfare for the entire people, ” Maduro said during his visit to the training center located in the northern state of Cojedes.

Maduro assured that there exists a conspiracy “with much money” to divide the Armed Forces of his country.

“There is a war of unconventional character to weaken the country and there is a conspiracy with a lot of money to weaken, divide and destroy the Bolivarian Armed Forces from within,” he said during oversight of the military training center’s activities.

The president stressed that the US government intends to use the Monroe Doctrine to “recolonize” Latin America.

“They are keeping an eye on the riches of Venezuela,” Maduro said, calling on the military to pay attention to “the traitors.”

“Keep your eyes open on those who sell the country, traitors and fifth column, loyalty, yes, but active, I trust in the Armed Forces, I trust you, but with open eyes, a handful of traitors can not harm the image and cohesion of our Armed Forces in the world,” he said.

It is not known whether the terrorists were defected soldiers or part of a right-wing paramilitary.

The Venezuelan military overall have declared their allegiance to their homeland and the democratically elected president.

On April 30, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself interim president of the country, launched the so-called Operation Freedom to remove Maduro from power. In a video posted on Twitter, Guaidó appears alongside the military and opposition leader Leopoldo López, who was imprisoned since 2014 and was released by the rebels at the La Carlota airbase in Caracas. Guaidó called for a “non-violent struggle” and said he had the military on his side and said that “the time is now.”

According to Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, the Venezuelan Armed Forces continue to be completely loyal to the legitimate authorities.

Venezuela has dealt with a serious political crisis, with opposition leader Juan Guaidó proclaiming himself interim president of the country on January 23.