BREAKING: Syrian Army and Russian Air Force Begin Full Scale Offensive Across Three Theatres

SYRIA – Units of the Syrian Arab Army have fully mobilized and taken the offensive across three theatres in Syria. What began as a retaliation to the frequent breaches and attacks by terrorists on safe areas in the countryside of Hama and Idlib, developed by this morning into an intensive operation against their positions and supply routes in Idlib southern countryside and Hama northern countryside.

A SANA reporter in Hama’s northern countryside said that army units retaliated to attacks by al-Nusra Front terrorists and the groups affiliated to it on the safe areas through conducting concentrated bombardments on their gatherings and supply routes in the villages of Kafr Naboudeh, Abdin and Kafr Sajna in the countryside of Idlib and Hama.

The reported noted that heavy losses were inflicted upon the terrorist groups in the strikes, and their rocket launch pads, dens and fortifications were destroyed.

The groundwork for the counter-offensive began on Sunday when army units destroyed dens and rocket launch pads belonging to Nusra terrorists in al-Latamina, al-Zakat, al-Sahryia, al-Amiqa, al-Hiwash and al-Qarqour in Hama northwestern countryside, and in the towns of al-Fatira and Ehsem in Idlib southern countryside.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and allied forces have initiated a full-scale offensive, storming several areas along the southern part of the demilitarized zone in the northwestern region of Syria. Concerns that the offensive might be postponed were based on ongoing Russian-Turkish talks in northern Aleppo, which this morning appeared to not have materialized into anything which might have prevented the military push.

Russian and Turkish armed forces had been in talks about establishing a safe zone in the northern region of the Aleppo Governorate, and while sources indicate this still may materialize, it is clear now that Syrian and Russian forces are creating ‘new facts on the ground’ prior to any possible agreement that Turkey would have to submit to. For its part, Russian diplomatic efforts are aimed at dissuading the Turkish Armed Forces from launching an operation to seize the Tal Rifa’at area, as this would create more issues in northern Aleppo.

Now that the Syrian Army has launched its offensive, among their aims is to take control of the demilitarized zone region that stretches from the Al-Ghaab Plain to the Abu Dhuhour Crossing. This was conducted in concert with strong efforts from the Russian Air Force, who has engaged across three theatres.

Backing up the Syrian Army and its allies on the ground, the Russian Air Force has conducted significant sorties across northwestern Syria throughout the morning of May 6th, targeting several areas under the control of the militants in Hama, Aleppo, and Idlib. The Russian Air Force began their aerial bombardment of northwestern Syria just minutes before the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) made their push in northern Hama.

Al Masdar reports that the Russian Air Force’s first airstrikes targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate. They reported: