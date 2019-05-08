BREAKING: Iran Announces Withdraw of ‘Some Points’ of Nuclear Deal in Ultimatum to EU

TEHRAN – In a major shift which could very well signal the return of a conservative Iranian government, Rouhani announced the suspension of certain parts of the nuclear agreement, in a measured and mirrored response to the U.S having suspended its parts for the past year. He then called on Europe to comply with its agreements with Tehran and warned that his country could suspend other points of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Iran announced on Wednesday that it will suspend some of its commitments assumed in the nuclear agreement signed between Tehran and the G5 + 1 formed initially by Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, the United States plus China in 2015.

The decision was officially approved just hours ago, and notice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic was given to the ambassadors of the countries that are still part of that agreement after the withdrawal from the United States exactly one year ago.

It is important to clarify that Iran kept up its end of the agreement in its entirety for one year, while the US withdrew in May of 2018 under Trump.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohamad Javad Zarif, had told reporters that Tehran will not withdraw from the entire nuclear agreement officially known as the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action (JCPOA), but will suspend some points of it which the country assumed voluntarily.

On May 8 2018, US withdrew from #JCPOA, violated #UNSCR 2231 & pressured others—incl #E3—to do the same

After a year of patience, Iran stops measures that US has made impossible to continue

Our action is within the terms of JCPOA.

EU/E3+2 has a narrowing window to reverse this. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 8, 2019

Zarif lamented that the European Union (EU) and the world community could not cope with US pressure on the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

What did Iran suspend?

After knowing Iran’s decision, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani indicated what would be the points that his country intends to suspend the sale of enriched uranium and heavy water for a period of 60 days.

Starting today, Iran does not keep its enriched uranium and produced heavy water limited. The EU/E3+2 will face Iran’s further actions if they can not fulfill their obligations within the next 60 days and secure Iran’s interests. Win-Win conditions will be accepted. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) May 8, 2019



During these two months, European countries will be able to hold talks with Iran, the president said.

Rouhani warned that after 60 days Iran will continue to reduce compliance with the nuclear agreement and increase the level of uranium enrichment if the other parties do not fulfill their commitments during that period.

The US government announced on April 22 that it would restitute sanctions to all countries that acquire Iranian crude once the current ones expire, which happened on May 2nd.

For its part, Europe, although it chose to remain in the nuclear agreement, did not adopt practical measures and limited itself to expressing its support in statements, but has not implemented any policies commensurate with this official support.

On repeated occasions, Tehran has described as “disappointing” the package of proposals of the European Union to save the nuclear agreement after the unilateral exit of the United States.