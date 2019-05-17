Trending

Anglo 5Headline NewsUnited States

BREAKING: “Holy fu**ing sh*t dude!” American F-16 warplane CRASHES into California warehouse, cover-up exposed

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,561
CALIFORNIA – A fully armed F-16 fighter plane crashed late yesterday at the March Air Reserve Base near Riverside, California, into a nearby warehouse. While the U.S authorities report that the pilot ejected safely, they have not admitted that a crash had occurred in such a way, and as a result, FRN is still awaiting confirmation on all official claims made regarding the alleged well-being of the pilot. The authorities initially attempted to cover-up the crash, overtly misinforming Los Angeles based KABC-TV media – only later to be proven entirely at odds with the evidence.

In a video that has since gone viral (below, tweet), warehouse workers can be heard coming around the corner where the F-16 has crashed and saying:

‘Holy (expletive, expletive) dude … that’s a (expletive) airplane, that’s a military airplane in our building’


A piece of the plane’s canopy and a parachute were seen on the nearby runway after the pilot ejected, surviving the crash. No injuries were reported on the ground.


Although footage from the scene clearly showed a large hole in the roof of a warehouse and the debris undoubtedly confirming a crashed jet inside, a March ARB spokesman Major Perry Covington initially lied to media, for reasons unknown other than this is standard practice among American officials, and said that the plane crashed at the end of the runway while landing, and did not hit any buildings. This is despite copious empirical, photographic, and eyewitness evidence to the contrary.

 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores 1531 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments