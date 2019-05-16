Brazil would be feared by Russia and China if it had nuclear bomb, says son of Bolsonaro

BRASILIA – The son of President Jair Bolsonaro, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) said on Tuesday that nuclear bombs guarantee peace and, if Brazil possesses one, could be taken seriously by Venezuela or be feared by Russia and China.

“If we already had the nuclear submarines finalized, which have a much larger economy in the water, if we had a larger force, maybe we would be taken more seriously by [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro, or feared by China or Russia,” said the congressman, quoted by the newspaper O Globo.

The speech of the son of the Brazilian president was made during a meeting of the parliamentarian with students of the Superior School of War, entity in which are formed military of the Army, Navy and Aeronautics, in the Committee of Foreign Relations of the Chamber of Deputies.

Aware of the controversial speech, Bolsonaro considered that there is no debate in the National Congress at the moment about an eventual search for nuclear weapons. Brazil is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which has 189 nations. The country also integrates the Treaty of Tlatelolco, signed by all countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in 1968, with the exception of Cuba, ratified by Brasilia in 2002.

During the 1970s, the military that ruled Brazil and Argentina witnessed a nuclear rush in the region. Under US protests, the government of General Ernesto Geisel (1974-1979) even reached a nuclear agreement with West Germany, but the desire for the bomb was buried with the dismantling of military regimes in the two countries in the 1980s.

According to Eduardo Bolsonaro, Brazil would have much to lose if it tried to pursue the construction of a nuclear bomb. However, he did not rule out that the issue could be discussed by the Brazilian legislature in the future.

“We know that if Brazil wants to run down this convention, it has a series of sanctions, it’s a very complicated issue, but I believe that it can return to the debate here,” the president’s son said.

The MP also quoted India and Pakistan to defend his point of view, highlighting that the fear surrounding these two historical enemies helps explain how peace in the region.

“Pakistan and India, how is the relationship of the two? If only one had a nuclear bomb, the relationship would not be the same. “Why did the whole world respect the United States?” “They blew up the World Trade Center, what did they do?” They went over everything that is vetoed and invaded Iraq, “he continued.

Finally, the deputy still criticized the fact that the “politically correct” prevent him from speaking openly about the possibility of Brazil going to war with Venezuela in order to take Maduro out of command of the Caribbean country.

“We are having a problem with Venezuela, and the politically correct one keeps me from speaking a few things, so I have to say that everything is fine, that we will never go to war and can rest easy. I’m talking about the side of the border there is a crazy person associated with terrorists and drug trafficking. We know that at any moment, if that leads to a worse situation, which is what no one wants, who is going to take action are mainly the masters,” he concluded, referring to the military.