Bolton is ‘war fanatic’ and wants to destroy peace, says North Korea

PYONGYANG – US national security adviser John Bolton is a “war fanatic” and a “defective human product” that works to destroy peace rather than maintain it, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said.

The tough assessment, quoted by state news agency KCNA, comes after US adviser Donald Trump criticized Pyongyang for recently conducting short-range missile tests. Bolton said the exercises had no doubt violated UN resolutions.

In response, the North Korean Foreign Ministry argued that the complete elimination of missile tests would completely damage the country’s national security.

“Prohibiting launches using ballistic technology is the same as telling us to give up our right to self-defense,” the ministry said.

The ministry official added that even in the United States, Bolton is a well known “war fanatic” and that such a “human defect should disappear as quickly as possible.”

In early May, the North Korean Army tested several rockets and missiles. Washington’s war hawks were quick to cite this as yet another reason to press Pyongyang.

- Advertisement -

Trump, in turn, wrote on his favorite social media platform Twitter that the small-arms tests bothered some of his staff, but not him.

The tests were seen as a way to pressure Washington to reverse sanctions imposed on North Korea, while Bolton is a strong opponent of easing restrictions.

Calling the American speaker’s comment “more than ignorant,” the North Korean official added that Bolton was working to “destroy peace and security.”

John Bolton has long been criticized for his “warmongering” position not only in relation to North Korea, but also for “wanting a fight” with Iran.

Since 2018, North Korea has been involved in denuclearization negotiations with the United States. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump expressed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at their first bilateral meeting in Singapore last June.

The two leaders met for the second time in Vietnam in February. However, their talks ended abruptly without any declaration or agreement, when they failed to reach consensus on what each side was willing to compromise to secure an agreement.

A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Pyongyang blamed Washington for the failure of the Hanoi summit and refused to resume negotiations until the United States changed its position on North Korea. According to him, Pyongyang has taken significant steps to ease tensions, but has faced Washington’s impractical demands.