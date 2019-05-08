Bi-polar Histrionics? Netanyahu fears Iran will develop nukes after he personally sabotaged deal limiting Iran’s enrichment

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, in a somewhat odd statement today, May 8th. Thus, the head of the theocratic self-described Jewish state responded to the decision announced earlier on Wednesday by the Iranian leadership, that it would be ceasing elements of its the implementation of provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA).

But Iran held onto its end of the implementation of the agreement which limits its own nuclear enrichment, even after the US cancelled its end of it exactly one year ago today. At the time, Netanyahu activated AIPAC in the U.S and lobbied with great determination in the North American country’s congress in order to see President Trump cancel the agreement.

Having found success there, now Netanyahu expresses fears that Iran may develop nuclear weapons, only possible through increased enrichment – the very thing which the JCPOA sought to limit.

“This morning, when I came here, I heard that Iran intends to continue its nuclear program,” said Netanyahu in a speech dedicated to Israel’s Commemoration Day.

According to the prime minister, Israel will never “allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons” and “will continue to fight those who threaten to destroy us.”

Iran earlier on Wednesday informed the ambassadors of Russia, China, Great Britain, France and Germany about its decision to stop fulfilling certain obligations under the system. In a televised address to the Iranian people on May 8, the anniversary of the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal which came after extreme Zionist lobbying pressure from AIPAC upon the U.S congress and president, the Iranian president announced that Tehran would stop selling enriched uranium and heavy water for a period of 60 days in response to the violation of the United States of its obligations under the JCPOA 2015

“After the United States violates its obligations under the nuclear deal, Iran ceases its two obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, which we have been consistently up to now. Thus, when our production of enriched uranium reached 300 kilograms, we sold it to two countries. We reduce this commitment today and stop selling heavy water as well, ” said the Iranian president.

According to Rouhani, “this situation will continue for 60 days.” After which, Iran will go further.