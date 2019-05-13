BAD LUCK UKRAINE: More and more Europeans are recognizing Crimea as Russia

MOSCOW – In France the number of people for whom the Crimean peninsula is part of Russia has increased to 11%, according to the latest poll conducted by Sputnik in April.

The poll, which covered 4,010 respondents from four countries, revealed that the number of French people who consider the Crimea as part of Russia has grown by 11%. According to the same survey, 38% of Germans, 34% of Britons, as well as 27% of Americans share the same point of view.

It is worth noting that three years ago, in 2016, the situation was different: 45% of the French and 48% of the Germans did not consider the Crimea part of Russia.

In France, the UK and the US, it is more likely that people with higher education consider the Crimea as Russian compared to people with medium or a low level of education. To specify, the French with a higher education diploma (39%) are more likely to consider that the peninsula as a part of Russia than those who do not have such training (33%). The same picture is observed in the United Kingdom: 45% of people with higher education against 32% with medium and low education (31%); as well as in the USA: 31% against 24% and 25%.

In terms of geography, the residents of London and Paris are the ones who most often responded positively to the question whether the Crimea was part of Russia.

As for age, the older generation in France, USA and UK believes that the Crimean peninsula belongs to Russia. The French and British over 35 years consider more than Crimea is part of Russia (41% of those over 35 in France versus 27% of the youngest, 35% and 30% in the UK, respectively). In the US, 28% of those over 35 believe that Crimea is part of Russia.

In terms of gender, men are the most frequently considered in Russia: 41% of men against 34% of women in France, 38% against 30% in the United Kingdom and 31% against 23% in the USA.

The survey was conducted for Sputnik by the company IFop between April 9 and 15, 2019 (total of 4,010 respondents older than 18 years). Maximum sample error margin for total data is +/- 3.1% with a confidence level of 95%.

We remember that the Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014 after a referendum, in which more than 96% of the residents voted for reunification. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that reunification occurred in a legal manner and in accordance with international law.