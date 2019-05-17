Armenia and Russia meet to improve relations in the military-political sphere

YEREVAN – Parliamentarians of Armenia and Russia discussed a number of issues in the military-political sphere in bilateral relations today on May 17. This was disclosed in an interview with journalists by Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Sergey Arenin .

According to him, everything is being done to overcome some barriers in the field of cooperation.

“The meetings went very well. A positive attitude in our relationship, which is most important, will continue. I think that our colleagues will visit us, we will wait for them in Moscow,” said Arenin.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Armenia on defense and security issues, Andranik Kocharyan, in turn, noted that such meetings are aimed at strengthening the security component of the two countries.

“By such meetings we will constantly increase the security component in the Armenian-Russian relations and within the CSTO,” Kocharian noted.

The delegation of the Federation Council is in Armenia these days. Russian senators held several meetings with colleagues from the National Assembly of the Republic, met with Defense Minister David Tonoyan .