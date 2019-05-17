Trending

EurasiaArmeniaHeadline News

Armenia and Russia meet to improve relations in the military-political sphere

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,217

YEREVAN – Parliamentarians of Armenia and Russia discussed a number of issues in the military-political sphere in bilateral relations today on May 17. This was disclosed in an interview with journalists by Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Sergey Arenin .

According to him, everything is being done to overcome some barriers in the field of cooperation.

“The meetings went very well. A positive attitude in our relationship, which is most important, will continue. I think that our colleagues will visit us, we will wait for them in Moscow,” said Arenin.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Armenia on defense and security issues, Andranik Kocharyan, in turn, noted that such meetings are aimed at strengthening the security component of the two countries.

“By such meetings we will constantly increase the security component in the Armenian-Russian relations and within the CSTO,” Kocharian noted.

The delegation of the Federation Council is in Armenia these days. Russian senators held several meetings with colleagues from the National Assembly of the Republic, met with Defense Minister David Tonoyan .

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores 1531 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments