America’s Delusional Attack on Huawei and the Start of a New Era

American policy makers continue their delusional bid to control the world exhibiting a scale of denial that would make Hitler’s belief in Germany’s possible victory during his final days in the bunker appear to be totally reasonable.

The most recent foray into delusion includes the recent executive order passed by the White House putting an effective ban on Huawei’s entry into the USA and slashing of American business relations with the telecommunications giant. The executive order declares a state of emergency due to the “unacceptible risk posed to american interests” by the fact that China’s intelligence agencies apparently control Huawei and are at the heart of cyber-espionage and sabotage of America’s greatness.

The 5 Eyes/Deep State Attack on China

The forces who have led this McCarthyite attack on China over the past years are directly tied to the deep state structures that controlled the Obama presidency and began this attack on the potential cooperative platform of USA-China scientific partnership in earnest with the 2011 banning of China’s involvement with NASA. This act, which led to China’s elimination from the International Space Station (ISS) forced an incredible leap to technological self-sufficiency when China created its own space station (Heavenly Palace) and ambitious Chang-e space program that has quickly made it a world leader in space tech. By 2024, as the ageing ISS is retired, China will be the only country with a functional space station which has already caused western nations to come crawling on their knees begging to join. Not having learned their lesson, America’s deep state has continued down this path.

Speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations (London’s Round Table Movement in America), FBI director Christopher Wray championed the ban on Huawei last month saying “no country poses a broader, more severe intelligence-collection threat than China. They’re doing it through Chinese intelligence services, through state owned enterprises, through ostensibly private companies, through graduate students and researchers, through a variety of actors all working on behalf of China.” Wray’s attack echoed those of former FBI counter-intelligence director Bill Priestap in December 2018 who said to the Congress that “China is the most sever counter-intelligence threat facing the United States today. Every rock we turn over, every time we look for it, its not only there, it’s worse than we anticipated”. Priestap has been directly tied to the anti-Trump Russia-Gate attack launched by the Five Eyes and Mueller for years.

China’s Response

Huawei responded to this self-destructive turn of events by citing the fact that one third of the company’s suppliers are American which will do grave damage to the USA itself. Their statement said “It will do significant harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business, affect tens of thousands of American jobs and disrupt the current collaboration and mutual trust that exist on the global supply chain.” The statement continued to point out that America will now force the USA to fall behind in the transition to 5G which Huawei is the undisputed world leader and will subject their population to “inferior and more expensive technology”.

Getting more to the geopolitical heart of the ban, Huawei Chairman Guo Ping speaking at a World Mobile Conference in Barcelona in February titled his speech “PRISM PRISM on the wall, who is the most trust worthy of them all? If you don’t understand that go ask Edward Snowden”.

In a recent article Guo Ping wrote “The Snowden leaks shone a light on how the NSA’s leaders were seeking to collect it all — every electronic communication sent, or phone call made, by everyone in the world, every day. Those documents also showed that the NSA maintains “corporate partnerships” with particular US technology and telecom companies that allow the agency to gain access to high-capacity international fibre-optic cables, switches, and/or routers throughout the world. Huawei operates in more than 170 countries and earns half of its revenue abroad, but its headquarters are in China. This significantly reduces the odds of a “corporate partnership… This is one reason why the NSA hacked into Huawei’s servers. Many of our targets communicate over Huawei-produced products,’ a 2010 NSA document states. `We want to make sure that we know how to exploit these products. Clearly, the more Huawei gear is installed in the world’s telecommunications networks, the harder it becomes for the NSA to collect it all. Huawei, in other words, hampers US efforts to spy on whomever it wants. This is the first reason for the campaign against us.”

True American Nationalists call for Cooperation with China

The fact that so many of the forces promoting this anti-China campaign are tied to the same deep state network that has diligently aimed at overthrowing President Trump should cause analysts to pause before casting full judgement on the entirety of the United States at this moment in history. It is an irony that cannot be ignored that many forces representing a nationalist renewal in America, including President Trump himself, have broken from the anti-China/anti-Russia line at various moments calling for greater cooperation and mutual development. Embodying this saner America is Trump-ally Governor Matt Bevin of Kentucky who just hosted the 5th annual US-China governors Collaboration Summit where he said “we are in a pivotal juncture in US China relations, and this gathering will provide a platform for progress, cultural understanding and development of mutually beneficial trade relationships.”

It is important to hold in our mind’s eye this important battle within America itself, as we navigate through chaos caused by the unipolar doctrine of “global governance” clashing with the multi-polar model of “win-win cooperation” expressed by China, Russia and a growing array of allies. The unipolar doctrine has been driven for decades by a policy of “nation-state stripping” of the once full-spectrum economies of the west under a logic of monetarism and globalisation. The destruction of bank regulation, and neo-liberal economic reforms manifested in the greatest loss of real productivity possible in a short space of 50 years. Meanwhile the consolidation of power and wealth into the hands of a trans national oligarchy was facilitated by inducing nations to fall into cages known as NAFTA, the European Union and WTO throughout the 1990s giving private corporations greater legal powers than sovereign nation states. All that has been left to the generations facing the consequence of these short-sighted policy decisions is a society dominated by drug epidemics, infrastructure deficits, joblessness and a mountain of un-payable debts sustaining a $700 trillion dollar derivatives bubble waiting to explode. The technocrats attempting to manage this mess from above are very aware of the impending meltdown of the system and China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the alternative financial system now emerging alongside it was never part of their plans.

A Potential Return to Full Spectrum Economies

The current ban on China’s technology may in fact be beneficial to the necessary renewal of the world economy as nations of the west adopt a pro-industrial growth policy for the first time in half a century, bringing their economies into harmony with the multi-polar long term growth agendas of the new China-led paradigm. It is no secret that China’s 2025 plans for full technology self-sufficiency will only benefit by this ban in the same way that their leadership as space pioneers was enabled by the 2011 ban under Obama.

If President Trump is serious about rebuilding the lost agro-industrial capacities across America which have been lost to years of outsourcing, then perhaps this turbulence may turn out to be a good thing as it forces a self-sufficiency on all participants. If full spectrum economies (ie: nations that produce their own vital needs) can be created where years of WTO cash cropping have left desolation, then the trade and economic partnerships of nations under that a global multipolar system may be possible. Such a system operating under the rules of the Belt and Road Initiative would be based upon high tech finished goods, new technologies and a convergence towards parity of quality of life and labor amongst all participants. Thus the end of the long dark era of cheap slave labor which globalisation has only exasperated may come to an end.

The only question remains: Does President Trump have what it takes to navigate through that storm?