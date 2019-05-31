KOSOVO, Occupied Serbia – Pristina will not allow the formation of a community of Serbian municipalities, since this is equivalent to the creation of a “Republika Srpska in Kosovo”. This was declared on May 30 by the “president” of the separatist Kosovo, Hashim Thaci.

“It is true that I previously agreed with the formation of the Community of Serbian municipalities. But circumstances have changed, and we cannot allow this in exchange for visa liberalization with the European Union,” Thaci said to the Zeri Pristin newspaper, adding that “the duties on Serbian goods will also remain in force.”

According to Thaci, the EU has turned its back on Pristina, since three years have already passed since it was recommended to simplify the visa regime with separatist Kosovo, but the EU countries did not take the appropriate decision.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Pristina’s refusal to fulfill the conditions of the Brussels Agreement with Belgrade and the formation of the Community of Serbian municipalities (associations of territorial units with a predominantly Serbian population) shows the weakness of the European Union, which mediates in negotiations on the “normalization of relations” between Belgrade and Pristina.

This means that Moscow will, as in the case of Syria, be forced to take a leading role towards mediation and crisis resolution. Moscow for its part, affirms the territorial integrity of Serbia, and supports the standing Serbian constitutional mandate which continues to recognize Kosovo as an autonomous region of integral Serbia.

In November 2018, the separatist leadership in Pristina introduced 100% duties on Serbian goods. For Belgrade, the abolition of these duties is a prerequisite for the resumption of negotiations. However, the separatist leadership refuses to comply with this condition and insists on the fact that Belgrade recognizes Kosovo’s independence.

Tensions have been increasing in the region on the balance, as FRN has followed events closely. An information war rages, infecting all sides of this equation, with 5th column liberals posing as pro-Serbian and pro-Russian ‘patriots’ adding confusion to the real position of Belgrade on the status of the EU, NATO, and Kosovo.

Earlier in the week, Serbian president Vucic ordered the mobilization of the military after a series of incidents including the arrest of Serbian community police in Kosovo, and a shoot-out and explosions occurred. Kosovo.