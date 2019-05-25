Against the People: May’s demise rooted in Refusal to deliver Brexit

LONDON – Theresa May resigned from her post after almost three years at the head of the Government, given strong internal pressure from her party over the failure of her management in the Brexit process. The final straw is believed to be a statement issued on Thursday May 23rd, that a new new “Brexit deal [that] makes a ten-point offer to everyone in Parliament who wants to deliver the result of the referendum.”

In her speech, the official stressed that she will “always deeply regret” not having been able to pull off Brexit, the country’s exit from the European Union (EU). Innumerable pundits on the twitter-sphere however were quick to point to May’s own obstinate behaviour, and refusal to submit a draft to the parliament that would be satisfactory, or meet any of the necessary conditions.

U.S President Donald Trump weighed in, in comments that were not necessarily easy to decipher, as well. Trump explained that May’s resignation from the post of Prime Minister was a necessary step that should serve the good of Britain, according to the American website, Politico.

At the same time, the US president noted that he was very upset by this resignation, as he considers May to be a strong politician.

“I am very sorry for Teresa, I really like her … a good and strong woman who works hard,” said Trump, noting that he intends to meet May soon.

Likewise, May has reported having already informed Queen Elizabeth II about her decision and that the process of electing a new prime minister should begin next week.

May will remain as acting prime minister, made her decision known after meeting with the head of the parliamentary group, Graham Brady, to determine her political future.

Several supporters of the official refused to support her after she promised parliamentarians that they could vote for a second referendum if they backed the agreement with the EU.

The British Parliament has already rejected the draft agreement with the European Union three times . If it is rejected again, an unnegotiated Brexit will take place no later than October 31st.

Russian Ambassador to London Alexander Yakovenko said that Russia was ready to work with any politician who would replace the current British Prime Minister.

One of the contenders for the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Theresa May’s resignation is the former Mayor of London, Boris Johnson , – according to opinion polls, he is supported by up to 40% of respondents.

Theresa May announced on Thursday, May 23, her decision to postpone the fourth vote of the new proposal for the exit of Great Britain from the European Union (EU).

In this regard, the British Government explained through its spokesperson, Mark Spencer, that as soon as clarity of execution regarding Brexit is clear, they will make public other important related documents including the draft law that will pull Britain from the EU.

“We will inform the House about the publication and the introduction of the draft law after the recess,” said Spencer.

May has been fenced in so that she was force to resign her position as PM, after the final vote is known in the House of Commons , which has been paused until further notice.