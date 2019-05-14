After destroying it, NATO says it is willing to ‘help Libya’

NATO is ready to “help Libya” in setting up security structures if conditions are favorable, Alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a meeting with UN Special Envoy to Libya Gassan Salama.

Stoltenberg held a meeting with Salama on Monday to discuss the situation in Libya, in which NATO helped deteriorate, expressing the Alliance’s deep concern about the situation in Libya and stressed that it will continue to call on all parties to cease hostilities and join to the political process. He made it clear that there is no military solution to the situation in Libya, reported the NATO press office.

In addition, NATO is supposedly ready to help Libya build effective security institutions, including a modern Ministry of Defense and effective security services under civilian control of the government, but it will be done at the request of the Libyan government and only if the security conditions are favorable, he said.

In mid-February 2011, massive demonstrations began in Libya to quash Muammar Gaddafi’s power, after more than 40 years of control, later turning into an armed confrontation between government forces and rebels.

On March 17, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution that provides for the introduction of a no-fly zone over Libya and opens the possibility of foreign military intervention in the situation of this North African country.

The operation of the coalition forces, which began on March 19, was attended by the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Norway.

After the torture, sodomization and murder of Gaddafi in 2011 during the jihadist war against the state, Libya is going through a period of acute crisis. The country is divided into two powers: to the east, the elected parliament meets in Tobruk, and to the west in the capital, Tripoli, there is a national consensus government formed with the support of the UN and the EU.