A Small Victory: NYC event honoring Bolsonaro canceled after pressure from Mayor Blasio

NEW YORK CITY – President Jair Bolsonaro canceled his trip to New York, where he was supposed to attend a dinner at the Brazil-US Chamber of Commerce to receive a tribute from the organization, which named him “person of the year.” Wrapped in controversy due to the presence of Bolsonaro, the event was denied its first seat in addition to loss of sponsorship’s.

The information was released through a note from the Presidency’s Social Communication Secretariat on Friday. In the text, the secretary said that the decision was made due to the “ideologization” of the activity due to the criticisms of the mayor of York, Bill de Blasio, and the pressure exerted on the sponsoring companies. The note disclosed is signed by the office of Bolsonaro’s spokesperson, Otávio Rêgo Barros.

Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized the Brazilian president’s presence in the city calling him homophobic, racist and saying he is a dangerous man. In addition, de Blasio congratulated the Natural History Museum, who refused to host the event that honored Bolsonaro.

Jair Bolsonaro is a dangerous man. His overt racism, homophobia and destructive decisions will have a devastating impact on the future of our planet. On behalf of our city, thank you to @AMNH for canceling this event. https://t.co/06NAZovyoe — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 16, 2019

Companies Delta Airlines, Bain & Company and the Financial Times newspaper withdrew sponsorship and support for the event due to controversy over the Brazilian president.

“We have decided to withdraw our sponsorship of the … 2019 Person of the Year Awards Gala Dinner,” Bain said. “Encouraging and celebrating diversity is a core Bain principle.”

President Bolsonaro would no longer attend the dinner, said his spokesman General Otavio Rego Barros, because of “the resistance and deliberate attacks by the mayor of New York and the pressure of interest groups” on the organisers of the event.

Below, read the full text released by the Presidency:

The President of the Republic is grateful for the homage proposed by the Brazil-US Chamber of Commerce, by choosing him “Personality of the Year of 2019”.

However, in the face of the resistance and deliberate attacks of the Mayor of New York and the pressure of interest groups on the institutions that organize, sponsor and host the event annually, the ideologization of the activity was characterized.

Because of that, and consulted several sectors of the government, President Bolsonaro decided to cancel the trip to that ceremony and the planned agenda for Miami.

Office of the Spokesperson of the Presidency of the Republic