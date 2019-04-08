Zionist Bolsonaro has Lowest Rating in Brazil’s post-dictatorship history

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivers a speech during the appointment ceremony of the new heads of public banks, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on January 7, 2019. - Brazil's Finance Minister Paulo Guedes appionted the new presidents of the country's public banks (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) ORG XMIT: ESA037

BRASILIA – Jair Bolsonaro has the worst assessment after the first three months in office, comparing with all presidents elected after the military dictatorship, the Folha de São Paulo daily Datafolha reported on Sunday.

President Jair Bolsonaro will complete the first 100 days in office on Wednesday. According to the Datafolha Institute, 30% of Brazilians consider the current government bad. However, 59% still believe that Bolsonaro will do good.

After three months of rule in 1990, Fernando Collor was disapproved by 19% of people, while 36% considered his management as excellent or good. In 1995, the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government was considered bad by 16% of people, against 39% of positive evaluation. On the other hand, former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff had a negative ratings of 10% and 7%, respectively, and 43% and 47% of indexes for good.

For 61% of respondents, Bolsonaro did less than expected in the presidency. Already 13% consider that he did more, while 22% evaluate that he did what was expected. Bolsonaro has a lower index than the first mandates of Lula and Dilma, that had the same type of measurement by Datafolha. In 2003, Lula did less than he could according to 45% of people, and in 2011, Dilma had 39%.

The survey also found that men rated the Bolsonaro government better than women, with 38& approval versus 28%. In addition, the president is better evaluated by the white electorate (39%), than by black voters (29%) and brown voters (29%).

For Datafolha, evangelicals are the most enthusiastic about the president, since 42% of this segment considers his government good.

The institute heard 2,086 people over the age of 16 in 130 counties on April 2 and 3. The margin of error is two percentage points more or less.