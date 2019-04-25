Zakharova SLAMS U.S Military threats – gives slideshow history lesson on how Russia finishes wars

MOSCOW – The language of threats has recently become the hallmark of the American foreign office. This opinion was expressed by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, at a briefing in Moscow on April 25.

According to the diplomat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received many appeals from citizens asking to comment on the recent statement by the US Ambassador to Russia John Huntsman , made during the inspection of the strike group of two American aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean. He said that each of these ships represents “one hundred thousand tons of international diplomacy and demonstrates to Russia that if it really hopes for better relations with the United States, it should stop destabilizing activities around the world,” Zakharova recalled.

“I would like to remind the Ambassador that Russia throughout its centuries-old history has repeatedly encountered similar threats that have been issued as recommendations and in fact have repeatedly proved their inconsistency. Let’s take a little lesson, ”said a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, illustrating her words with good examples from Russian history.

In the conference hall of the Russian Foreign Ministry, journalists were shown slides containing pictures and photographs related to the Polish-Lithuanian intervention of the early 17th century, the battle of Peter the Great in Poltava, the Patriotic War of 1812 and the Great Patriotic War of 1941–45.