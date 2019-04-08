We invite all readers, if they do not already know who Shukhevich was, to search “Anton Shukhevich” to see what the west is supporting. Plainly, those who support Kiev’s war on the republics that have declared their independence from a government of this revealed nature are also “worthy followers of Anton Shukhevich.” This includes the Congress of the US.

We read in Novorosinform:

The son of the leader of the [banned in Russia,] UPA * Anton Shukhevych appreciates the level of nationalism in Ukraine. He noted that despite the flaws, the important thing is that the Ukrainian militants in the Donbass are dying in the name of Bandera and Shukhevych.

He stated this on the TV channel “ZIK”.

“The trouble of nationalism today is that it is organizationally dispersed,and that is a shame, but there are certain fragments there, shades and maybe sometime they do not agree with each other, but I want to say that in general, the nationalist idea now, since the “revolution of dignity,” has won and is winning.

Remember, not only the president, you will say that Poroshenko appropriated to himself, no, he gave Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces the OUN anthem “We were born in the great years” and similarly he gave to our armed forces. “Glory to Ukraine,” which was once dishonored as a nationalist greeting, and is today the greeting of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Today we are discussing in the Verkhovna Rada a law on language and much more, but in the end, when these guys took weapons and there, in the East, when they went into battle, looked death in the eyes, they said: “Bandera and Shukhevych are our heroes.” Imagine, this is a nationalist idea in action,” said Shukhevych.

Earlier, he called the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass worthy followers of his father.

Recall, on December 6 last year, the Verkhovna Rada equated the militants of the OUN * and UPA * to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War.

Note that the legalization of the Nazi ideology is a direct achievement of the Ukrainian authorities. on July 26, the authorities of Zhytomyr region announced the 2019th year of Bandera.

On July 5, an exhibition of Ukrainian Nazi newspapers glorifying the Third Reich leader Adolf Hitler solemnly opened in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

On May 12, the director of the Ukrainian institute of national memory, Vyatrovich, stated that the Ukrainian militants of the SS division “Galicia” were just “deceived guys” who believed that they were fighting for the independence of Ukraine. These “guys” thought that “SS” means “Sich Riflemen”