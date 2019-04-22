With Russian help, Angola will become the first African space power

LUANDA, Angola – The Russian ambassador to Angola, Vladimir Tararov, spoke about the objective of the cooperation with Angola in the space area and revealed some details about the future of this cooperation.

During the official visit of Angolan President João Lourenço to Moscow in early April, Russia and Angola signed several intergovernmental agreements, including on research and peaceful use of outer space.

Vladimir Tararov, ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Angola, spoke about the perspectives and plans of space cooperation between the two countries.

The diplomat stressed that Russian-Angolan space cooperation has been developing for a long time.

“The first project in this field was the AngoSat satellite, which was developed in 2012. It provides for the creation of a kind of closed system, that is, the launch of the satellite is only part of that system, its main part being grounded,” Tararov explained.

According to the ambassador, “it is a complex for control of satellites, connection and communications”.

“[This complex] was built with the most advanced technologies and is located in Funda, about 30 kilometers from Luanda. This is literally an intelligent house that controls everything, including humidity, which has a fire extinguishing system a satellite control and satellite communication system,” he said.

Tararov stressed that when Russian experts built the first AngoSat-1 satellite, Angolan builders followed the entire construction process, that is, they received training, not only theoretical but also practical.

“We have created an intellectual elite in space, no other country has the potential of human resources as large as Angola,” said the ambassador, “who have created exceptional experts who know about satellites, know how to operate satellites and so on.”

According to him, although the construction of the first Angolan satellite AngoSat-1 had been quite difficult, it was able to enter into orbit, the Angolan specialists who were in Funda were the first to contact him.

Unfortunately, due to a power failure, the satellite failed to function as expected.

Russia is currently building the second satellite, AngoSat-2, which should be more sophisticated and could be important for telecommunication and telephone connection not only in Angola but also in other countries. These technologies can be used in medicine, security, defense and in the everyday lives of millions of people.

“This has transformed Angola into a regional power, and agreements with neighboring countries have already been signed on the supply of the satellite’s capacity, and the country now spends about $70 million annually with the leasing of foreign satellite frequencies. Revenues from the use of the satellite will enter the Angolan budget, in addition to revenues obtained from other states that would use this satellite,” Tararov emphasized.

The ambassador said that in the midst of this project, Russia and Angola have signed a basic agreement on research and peaceful use of outer space, which envisages expanding cooperation in the field of telecommunications and space navigation.

“Negotiations are under way, and they are being very successful, so we can find support points for our GLONASS satellite navigation system in Angola, which would give the signal more precision,” Tararov concluded.