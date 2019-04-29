WINNING THE SPACE RACE: Beijing plans to build base on south pole of Moon

BEIJING – For some time now China has been playing a significant role in the international lunar rush, channeling impressive budget sums to this industry in order to accompany the US.

The latter, for their part, recently announced the goal of resubmitting a manned mission to the moon four decades after the Apollo missions.

With this, China has the ambitious goal of building a scientific research station on the south pole of the Moon in about 10 years, according to XNAHP chief Xhang Kejian.

The first parts of the projected station are to be placed in orbit aboard the new Long March 5B rocket in the first half of 2020 while the International Space Station is nearing the end of its functional scientific life and there is no evidence that the US will initiate cooperation with China in terms of joint space missions.

Details of China’s long-term lunar objectives have yet to be released, but CSNA has already taken some decisive steps towards space exploration: for example, the successful launch of Change 4 and its landing on the dark side of the moon.

In addition, Kejian also announced that in 2019 the Change-5 spacecraft will attempt to land on the moon and take samples for future research, according to Xinhua news agency .

Recently, China announced the sending of astronauts to two temporary space stations, Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2, while a new permanent station is expected to start operating in the next few years.

Lately, China is making big investments in space exploration, ranking second in the list of the countries that spend the most space behind only the US.

The Chinese probe Yutu-2 was the first man-made device capable of landing on the hidden face of the Moon, where it captured incredible images.

The images of our natural satellite were shared by the National Space Administration of China (AENC) and transmitted by the Queqiao transmission satellite, which showed the gray and rocky surface of the Moon with several small craters.

The Yutu-2 rover had landed in January, along with the Chang’e 4 probe, in Von Karman’s lunar crater.

Other photos show the shadow of the Yutu-2 and the marks left by its wheels on the lunar surface.