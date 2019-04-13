MOSCOW – This Friday, a successful launch of the Iskander-M missile was carried out at the Kasputin Yar test camp, according to a press release from the Western Military District.

“The missile destroyed the fortified underground command post of the conditional foe, located at a distance of 56 kilometers. The objective control means a recorded precise attack,” the statement said.

The results of the special tactical exercise were evaluated and considered excellent, he added.

Earlier, sub-units of the guided missile brigade of the Western Military District marched in combined form for about 2,000 kilometers. In the designated area, the military worked on the training of launching positions, performing electronic group and individual launches.

Combat launches took place at the final stage of the missile and artillery force field exercise of the Western Military District, in which more than 1,000 military personnel and more than 250 military and military units participated. The exercise was carried out in the regions of Astrakhan, Moscow, Leningrad, Kaliningrad, Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod.

The Iskander-M is a mobile short-range ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of land targets with a range of up to 500 kilometers.

This comes as the struggle for multipolarity continues. With the US not accepting that the unipolar world, that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union, has come to an end with the rise of China and the resurgence of Russia, Moscow is prioritizing the effectiveness of its military. This primarily because NATO has remained, despite the collapse of the Soviet Union, and still operates as a collective force to antagonize Russia in the hope that it can prevent its resurgence after the disaster that was the Yeltsin era. This has only meant that Russia has prioritized the rapid development of its military capabilities, so much so that Russia is now a legitimate threat against US global hegemony.