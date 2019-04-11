WASHINGTON’S SCARED: Russia’s presence in Latin America is a ‘VERY REAL THREAT’, says Pompeo

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Russia is present in Latin America because it seeks to move closer to the southeastern United States and carry out cyber operations that Moscow can not dispense with.

“They are here in Latin America because they want both, proximity, so some of what they do in Cuba and what they do in Venezuela gives them access to the American south-east and allows them to operate their ships, vessels, aircraft… so it gives them logistical hubs,” Pompeo said.

“It also gives them space from which to conduct cyber operations, that is, they have access to networks they cannot access from other places in the world,” he continued to ridiculously claim.

Pompeo made these statements before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee also stated that the threat of Russia’s physical presence in Latin America is “very real”.

“That is why it is so important that the Venezuelan people are successful in overthrowing [President Nicolas] Maduro,” Pompeo added.

Earlier Wednesday, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, said the United States should stop interfering in Venezuela and other states and should allow people to determine their own future.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that Moscow does not interfere in the affairs of other nations, but is developing economic and other ties with countries is their sovereign right.

Russia, along with China, Bolivia, Turkey and several other nations, recognizes Maduro as the only legitimate leader in Venezuela.

The United States and its allies recognize the leader of the opposition, Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed interim president of Venezuela on January 23.

Meanwhile, the electricity blackouts that have been crippling Venezuela struck most states again last night.

It occurred at 11:20 p.m. local time, affecting much of the capital and important areas of at least 18 of the 23 states of Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had announced the creation of an electrical power supply headquarters in response to the blackouts that have occurred throughout the country because of “electromagnetic attacks” on power transmission lines originating from Colombia and Chile but orchestrated by the United States.