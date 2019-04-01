Washington´s Backyard? Check out what Weapons Russia will Show-off at Brazil Exhibition

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Russian military companies will participate in the LAAD 2019 exhibition in Brazil, during which they will demonstrate more than 60 armaments and military equipment, reports the press service of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport on Monday.

The LAAD Expo, the International Defense and Security Fair, will be held from April 2 to 5 in Rio de Janeiro. A model of the Orlan-10E drone, AK-12 and AK-15 assault rifles and the 200 series, Sarsar and Karakurt-E missile corvettes, BT-3F transport armor, IL-76MD-90A (E) military transport aircraft, as well as the unmanned aerial vehicle of Orion-E reconnaissance.

“This year in Rio de Janeiro, Rosoboronexport will present more than 60 armaments and military equipment for all branches of the military. The most promising of the models presented for the Latin American market are the Su-30, MiG-29M / M2 and the Yak-130 training aircraft,” the statement said.

As the head of Russia’s state-owned Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, says today, Russia is expanding its interaction with Latin American partners in the field of technical-military cooperation as well as civilian areas of industry.

“Currently, projects are being developed in various sectors, including the aeronautics industry, communications and deliveries of trucks and equipment for the energy industry.For example, our Mi-171A2 multifunctional helicopter is being certified in Brazil by the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC),” said Chemezov.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has published the annual report of the largest arms exporters of 2018.

In particular, it includes the list of countries exporting the largest quantity of weapons around the world.

According to the document, these countries are the United States, Russia, China, France and Germany. In general, they account for 75% of global exports, while the first two countries – the United States and Russia – account for 57% of all exports, where 36% correspond to US arms and 21% to Russian.

At the same time, the SIPRI report indicates that, between 2014 and 2018, Russia exported weapons to 48 countries, with India, China and Algeria as the main importing countries.

Brazil is in the list of the 25 countries that export the most arms, occupying the 23rd place. Of the 100% of arms exported, Brazil entered with 0.2%, and between 2014 and 2018, the countries that most bought Brazilian arms were Afghanistan, Indonesia and Lebanon.

In addition, the report says that in the same period, global exports increased by 7.8%. The largest growth in imports was shown by countries in the Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Qatar and Iraq.