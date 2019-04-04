U.S RECEIVES MAJOR WARNING: More Russian Forces Will Arrive in Venezuela

CARACAS – Venezuelan Vice Chancellor Yván Gil has stated that Russian military specialists will remain in Venezuela as long as necessary, there are no concrete deadlines.

Moreover, he explained that the arrival of new Russian military groups in Venezuela under existing military agreements is more than likely.

“They will remain in Venezuela for as long as it takes to keep all military equipment in operational condition, but there are no concrete deadlines, and new military missions will probably arrive under previously signed agreements,” said Yván Gil.

The diplomat stressed that the country’s government is ready to defend itself against external or internal aggression and that the opposition causes less and less agitation on the streets.

“The opposition’s demonstrations are getting smaller and smaller, they have less and less support from the people. Venezuela is ready to repel an internal or external aggression. The presence of the opposition in the streets does not worry us because it is less and less numerous,” he said on the sidelines of the Russian-Venezuelan business forum at the 14th Russia-Venezuela Intergovernmental Meeting.

On March 23, Russian military planes An-124 and Il-62 arrived at Simón Bolívar International Airport on the outskirts of Caracas with a group of Russian military experts, something that was criticized by the United States.

Vice President Mike Pence called the step “undesirable provocation,” while US President Donald Trump said “Russia must leave” Venezuela, adding that all options are being evaluated.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Russian military experts are legally in Venezuela to participate in the maintenance of Russian military equipment previously supplied to that country.

President Trump’s advisor to Economic Policy and director of the US National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, said Washington was considering injecting cash dollars into Venezuela if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime fell.

During an event held Wednesday in Washington, Larry said that the United States has met with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to develop a rescue and economic restructuring plan in the country so that it can be initiated immediately if Maduro resigns or is ousted, Bloomberg said.

However it is highly unlikely that Maduro will be ousted.