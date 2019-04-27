VIDEO – Putin on Korea: International law instead of Threats are necessary to tackle global challenges

Drago Victorien – After talks with Kim Jong Un, President Vladimir Putin spoke to journalists and highlighted the key points necessary for solving world challenges like the one on the Korean Peninsula. He stressed the importance of restoring the force of international law and not letting the ”right of the fist” or rule of force being a decider. He also commented on how the issue of denuclearisation can be solved and how to build relations between Pyongyang and Seoul. ”North Korea needs guarantees of its security and sovereignty for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” , Putin firmly stated.
