VIDEO POLL: Russian passports in Donbass and Lugansk – What do the people of Donetsk think?

By Drago Victorien.

Some have waited five years for this . . . and the moment has arrived: a decree on simplifying the procedure for obtaining Russian passports to the people in Donbass and Lugansk has been signed by Vladimir Putin. Western media has provided a picture that has disregarded the views of the residents of Donbass and Lugansk. What do the people actually think about obtaining Russian passports? Will they do it? If they do, will they leave? These are some opinions and decisions of people in Donetsk.