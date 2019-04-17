VIDEO – Humiliating poll for Poroshenko: 70% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky

By Drago Victorien – As Ukraine’s ”debates about the debates themselves” continue to stir up Ukrainian politics, it has not managed to slow down time and the date of the second round of the presidential elections which are fast approaching. According to recent survey data, the leader of the race remains Vladimir Zelensky who is ahead of the incumbent Poroshenko with an almost threefold margin. More than 70 percent of Ukrainians admitted that they would vote for Zelensky and only a quarter of voters have a wish to vote for Poroshenko. The fourth place finisher in the first round, Yuriy Boyko representing the Opposition Platform – For Life, made remarks about this colossal margin being due to the mistrust in the current President that has not, according to him, delivered on practically a single issue.

