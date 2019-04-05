Venezuela and Russia Expand Agricultural Cooperation

CARACAS, Venezuela – Russia and Venezuela plan to expand cooperation agreements in the agricultural sector, said Venezuelan Agriculture Minister Wilmar Castro Soteldo.

“The governments of Venezuela and Russia, within the framework of the 14 High Level Intergovernmental Commission, expand agricultural cooperation agreements to increase production in the country,” the minister wrote on his Twitter account.

He specified in this context that some of the most evaluated topics are “inputs and fertilizers, genetic improvement, agrochemicals for sowing of cereals, acquisition of seeds not produced in Venezuela and agricultural mechanization.”

Venezuelan Vice-President and Planning Minister Ricardo Menéndez published on his social network account that, on Wednesday, the “working meeting of the teams based on the strategic relationship, sovereignty and respect for a multipolar world.”

Between April4 and 5, Moscow receives the intergovernmental commission from Russia and Venezuela.

The Minister of Foreign Trade and International Investment, Yomana Koteich, will attend the meeting of the joint committee, in addition to Menéndez and Castro Soteldo.

This comes as Russia announced it does not intend to create a “second Syria” in Venezuela, said the Russian MRE minister, Sergei Lavrov, noting that the Russian military, which is in the Caribbean country, has the sole goal of providing technical maintenance to military equipment.

“No, we have not tried it at all, we have publicly announced it and we have nothing to hide,” the minister told the newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets , referring to allegations of attempts to create a “second Syria” in Venezuela.

“There is an agreement, which was signed with Hugo Chavez in 2001. It [the agreement] has been ratified by the national parliament, it is completely legal and corresponds to all the requirements of the Constitution of Venezuela. Venezuela’s technical-military goods need maintenance, and now the time has come to provide a further technical maintenance,” said the Russian minister.

Earlier, the Russian minister explained that Russian military experts are in Venezuela legally to participate in the maintenance of Russian military equipment previously supplied to the Caribbean country.