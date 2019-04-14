Useful Tool: Romania becomes U.S military outpost against Russia

BUCHAREST – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Saturday that Moscow is closely monitoring the deployment of the THAAD missile defense system in Romania by the United States.

The Russian caution in the observation seeks to understand the purpose of this movement, added Grushko.

On Thursday, the US European Command said in a press release that the US will deploy the THAAD system in Romania in the coming months in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“We are looking at this closely. There is a Russian saying that nothing is longer than the temporary. There are questions about what the THAAD system is implementing and what the modernization of facilities in Romania means,” Grushko told reporters.

Grushko also added that Moscow viewed negatively the increase in NATO activity in the Black Sea region, which undermined stability in the region.

The deputy foreign minister noted that Moscow believes that security in the Black Sea should be secured mainly through the cooperation of the countries of the region.

Russian officials have reacted harshly to new reports on increased NATO activities in the Black Sea region.

The increase in NATO activities in the Black Sea impairs regional stability, and Moscow will react consistently, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko promised.

“Of course, we will take all necessary measures to counteract the threats related to the increase in NATO activity in that region,” he said.

Grushko stressed that security in the region “should be ensured mainly through the cooperation of the Black Sea countries.”

The Black Sea is just one front where NATO attempts to suppress and isolate Russia. However, with Russia completing the modernization process of its military, it is ready to take on any threat that it faces. Romania is just the latest tool used by the American imperialists who are attempting to isolate Russia.