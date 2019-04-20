U.S court sentences Russian to 78 months in prison for cyber crimes

VIRGINIA – The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has sentenced Russian citizen Yuri Martyshev to six and a half years in prison for engaging in cybercrime.

“Seventy-eight months incarceration,” Judge Liam O’Grady said during Martyshev’s sentencing hearing.

In March, Martyshev pleaded guilty to conspiring to access unauthorized computers and to intrude computers with intent to cause damage.

According to US prosecutors, the allegations are related to Martyhev’s involvement with an online hacking software scheme called Scan4you.

Authorities in Latvia arrested Martyshev in 2017 and then extradited him to the United States in early July.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly accused the US of “hunting” and detaining Russian citizens abroad.

In November last year it was revealed that the Russian Armed Forces are striving to ensure the maximum protection of national communications as several countries have increased their capabilities to commit cyber attacks.

Yury Kuznetsov was the head of the Russian Secretary of State’s Secret Service of Protection.

“[Due to] a number of foreign countries developing capabilities to influence information technology in the information infrastructure for military purposes … The Secretary of State’s Protection Service currently carries out several specific measures to achieve a maximum level of protection of the information infrastructure and telecommunications of the Armed Forces, considering new threats to information security,” said Kuznetsov.

The statement was made to the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper (Red Star) in an interview released on Wednesday.

Currently, the Russian service is working to ensure the security of information in the systems of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, among other measures, noted the official.

In the same period, the United States was preparing for a cyber attack on Russia if Russia becomes directly involved in the upcoming midterm elections, a report by the Center for Public Integrity said, citing senior US officials and senior officials.

The report says US military hackers have been given the green light to overturn Russian networks should the country unleash another attempt to “malign influence” in the election as “trying to influence people’s opinions or the way people vote.” “Direct interference” would allegedly consist of attempting to tamper with voter registration documents or the final results of the votes.

They must feel silly now in the aftermath of the Mueller investigation…