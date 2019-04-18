UNAFRAID OF TRUMP: North Korea tests new tactical guided weapon

PYONGYANG, Independent Korea – Pyongyang has been testing a new type of guided tactical weapon, the North Korean state news agency KCNA reported.

The agency added that the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, personally supervised the tests and described them as “a major event.”

According to the paper, Kim Jong-un appreciated the work done by scientists and other officials in the armaments industry to increase national defense capability.

The agency did not disclose details of the type of weapon.

In any case, this test was the first in North Korea since the second summit of North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump held in Hanoi on February 27 and 28.

Also in Independent Korea, several recently captured satellite images suggest that the country may be carrying nuclear materials at its Yongbyon complex, according to experts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington.

- Advertisement -

NEW from @BeyondCSISKorea: Five specialized rail cars associated with the movement of radioactive material have been identified at North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Research Facility. Read the report: https://t.co/4bZVbnzNZU pic.twitter.com/juungHIn8Y — CSIS (@CSIS) April 16, 2019

“NEW from @ BeyondCSISKorea : Five specialized rail cars associated with the movement of radioactive material have been identified at North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Research Facility,” CSIS said in a tweet.

In June last year, the US president and the North Korean leader met for the first time in Singapore, where both pledged to work to normalize bilateral relations and denuclearize the Korean peninsula. However, the process of relaxation in the Korean peninsula has stagnated in recent months.

The second meeting between the two leaders occurred in February of this year, but ended abruptly, without an agreement between the parties. However, the White House says they both plan to hold meetings in the future.

In addition, last week Kim Jong-an expressed his willingness to resume talks with US President Donald Trump on denuclearization whenever the US takes “the right attitude” and announced that Pyongyang will wait “patiently until the end of this year,” before resuming its nuclear program.