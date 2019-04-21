Ukrainian sniper shoot at Russian state television cameramen in Donbass

DONBASS – Ukrainian snipers shot at the Russian State Radio Television (VGTRK) group of cameras in the area of ​​the Spartak settlement in the north of Donetsk, representatives of the People’s Police of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic told reporters.

The fire came from the direction of Avdeevka, which is under the control of Kiev. At that time, the VGRTK cameraman team prepared a report on the conditions of civilian life and the situation in the Spartak settlement on the territory of the DNR.

“It is necessary to state that a sniper shot at the sight of the people he aimed at,” said the representative of the People’s Police DNR.

According to him, the Ukrainian army covered the sniper with fire from manual and automatic artillery. None of the team members was injured.

Representatives of the DNR reminded that this attack was the worst violation of the norms of humanitarian law.

The DNR People’s Police requested from the OSCE leadership not to ignore attacks on journalists and to firmly condemn the criminal actions of the Ukrainian army.

This comes as on Friday, the Ukrainian army tried to penetrate the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. Three rebels were killed during the battle, Danil Besonov, a representative of the DNR administration, said.

“The opponent does not give up trying to sharpen the situation on the front line ahead of the second round of elections for the president of Ukraine. At around 6pm, hoping that our patrons relaxed their attention, the opponent, with the help of two diversion-intelligence groups of 10 to 12 people, tried to secretly penetrate the territory of the republic in the Oktjabr district,” Besonov said.

According to him, “during the unreasonable attempt by the opponent to take positions,” four were killed and five Ukrainian soldiers were wounded.

“Unfortunately, in the battle, three of our heroes gave their lives fulfilling the duty of protecting the republic. The facts of the Ukrainian side are aimed at the collapse of the second round of elections for the president of Ukraine, in which the victory of Petr Poroshenko is unlikely,” Besonov said.

The second round of presidential elections in Ukraine will be held on April 21st. Mr Vladimir Zelenski and the current head of the state, Petro Poroshenko, compete for the presidency.