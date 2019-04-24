Ukraine: “Putin’s Citizenship Decree means Russian War Preparations are Underway”

KIEV – The head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksandr Turchynov, is confident that Putin’s order granting Russian citizenship to applicants living within the LPR and DPR may indicate Russia’s preparation for military intervention.

“Putin is creating legal conditions for the official use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against Ukraine,” he said.

In his opinion, “this is due to the fact that Russian legislation allows the use of the Armed Forces to protect Russian citizens outside Russian territory.”

Turchinov intends to respond to the actions of Russia by “strengthening the defense potential”. He also expects “an appropriate international response to the Kremlin’s criminal actions with increased sanction pressure on the aggressor country.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the granting of Russian citizenship to applicants who are presently residents of the DPR and the LPR.

This much was reported by the press service of the Kremlin. Published on the Kremlin’s website:

- Advertisement -

<In order to protect the rights and freedoms of a person and a citizen, guided by generally accepted principles and norms of international law, in accordance with article 29 of the Federal Law No. 62-FZ of May 31, 2002“ On Citizenship of the Russian Federation ”, I decide to establish that permanent residents in the territories of certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine have the right to apply for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation under the simplified procedure in accordance with the eighth part of article 14 of the Federal law of May 31, 2002 62-FZ “On Citizenship of the Russian Federation”, >

Consideration of applications for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation is carried out in a period not exceeding 3 months from the date of submission of the application and submission of documents, including:

♦ an identity document, “with a mark of registration at the place of residence in the territory of the relevant district of Donetsk or Lugansk region of Ukraine;

♦ a document indicating a change of surname, first name and (or) middle name;

♦ document on the availability of citizenship of a foreign state;

♦ a document on the conclusion (annulment) of a marriage;

♦ certificate of birth of a child included in the application for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation ”.