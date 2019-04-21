Ukraine: 7 Paradoxes of the Presidential Election

By Sergey Markov – Translated by Kristina Rus

1. On the one hand, outwardly, Zelensky won with a huge majority. On the other hand, in fact, voters did not vote for Zelensky, but against Poroshenko. Zelensky has no platform. Voters do not know him as a politician. Zelensky himself doesn’t know.

2. On the one hand, externally, in these elections there were very few frauds. On the other hand, in essence, these elections cannot be called fair. Because they passed under conditions of semicolonial external control. Under the dictatorship of the American intelligence services. Because this dictatorship forbade the participation of real opposition in the elections – those who are against the coup d’état and the violent seizure of power in 2014. Because this dictatorship forbade discussing the country’s key problems – ending the war in the Donbass, stopping political repression, freeing thousands of political prisoners, denazifying Ukraine, investigating massacres on Maidan, in Odessa, in Mariupol, in Kharkov. The arrest of war criminals. Termination of torture and arrests of those responsible. All this continues and is not discussed.

3. On the one hand, outwardly, Ukraine showed unity, because Zelensky won in all regions, both in the South East, and in the Center and in the West. For the first time in elections in independent Ukraine. On the other hand, in fact, Ukraine also remained deeply divided along the Dnieper. Because if you take candidates with a real political program (Zelensky didn’t have such a program), the split was still the same. The entire West and Center voted for the nationalistic discourse of Poroshenko and Tymoshenko. And the East has voted for Boyko and Vilkul. And the South voted for its own Zelensky.

4. On the one hand, outwardly, Ukraine is independent. On the other hand, in fact, Ukraine is under such tough external management of US intelligence services that candidates were even forbidden to discuss this external management.

5. On the one hand, outwardly, Ukraine expressed its full support for Zelensky. And he looked like a modern man. On the other hand, in essence, Zelensky did not lead the campaign, did not present a platform, but, a team of people whom almost no one knows, except the TV host, showed 4 days before the elections. When the result was already clear. And the main task of Zelensky was to say nothing in essence.

6. On the one hand, outwardly, all the candidates were sort of publicly against Russia, even the victorious Zelensky. On the other hand, in essence, it was also a victory for Russia. Because the main public opponent of Russia, Poroshenko, who positioned himself as the main enemy of Putin and Russia, got a disastrous result.

7. On the one hand, outwardly, voters voted emotionally – in fact, they voted for a movie character, the casual and honest president Goloborodko. On the other hand, Ukrainians are super politically experienced. Their vote is extremely rational. They voted for the candidate who has the best chance to do the only real thing that he could do – knock out Poroshenko, hated by the people, from the presidency.