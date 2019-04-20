MAJOR: U.S orders puppets to block Russian aircraft to Venezuela

WASHINGTON DC – The U.S asked all countries to follow the example of Malta, which did not allow two Russian planes to cross their airspace that were bound for Venezuela, said on Friday the official representative of the State Department, Morgan Ortagus.

Morgan Ortagus greatly appreciated the Maltese government’s decision on April 4 who refused without explanation permission to cross Maltese airspace of two airplanes carrying goods and passengers to Venezuela from Russia.

We applaud the government of #Malta for refusing to allow Russian planes to use its airspace to supply the brutal former regime in #Venezuela. We call on all countries to follow Malta’s example to stop the Kremlin’s support for the dictator Maduro. #EstamosUnidosVE @MFAMalta — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) April 19, 2019

“We applaud the government of # Malta for refusing to allow Russian plans to use its airspace to supply the brutal former regime in # Venezuela . We’re calling on all the countries to follow. The example is to stop the Kremlin’s support for the dictator Maduro. # EstamosUnidosVE @ MFAMalta,” Ortagus said on Twitter.

Last Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Russia and Venezuela for the refugee crisis in the Latin American country.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced on Wednesday that the United States is imposing a new round of sanctions against Venezuela, adding the country’s central bank to the list of restrictions.

According to the National Security Advisor, the newly implemented sanctions should become a warning for all external actors, including Russia.

Since the beginning of the political crisis in Venezuela earlier this year, the US has imposed several rounds of sanctions, targeting the country’s oil and banking sectors, as well as individuals linked to the country’s authorities.

The economic crisis in Venezuela has lasted for a long time. On January 21, the country began mass protests against President Nicolás Maduro, shortly after his oath. After the riots began, the opponent Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself illegally acting president.

Western countries, led by the United States, announced the recognition of Guaidó. Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries supported Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.