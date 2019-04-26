U.S ambassador threatens war with Russia, Moscow laughs-off empty threat

MOSCOW – Russia’s Foreign Ministry official Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow regrets that the “language of sanctions and threats” has become the “visiting card” of the United States.

In particular, the diplomat criticized the statements of the US ambassador to Russia, John Huntsman, who threatened Moscow with two North American aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea. Hunstman had stated that each aircraft carrier represents one hundred thousand tons of international diplomacy and shows Russia that if it really hopes to improve relations with the US, it has to stop destabilizing activities around the world.

“I would like to remind the ambassador that Russia, over its centuries-long history, has repeatedly encountered threats such as these, which have been issued as recommendations, and repeatedly proved their inconsistency,” said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Zakharova also lamented that “the language of threats and sanctions has recently become the visiting card of the US foreign policy department.”

“You just have to learn the story well – this will allow you to avoid mistakes that are unforgivable for a diplomat,” she added.

The presence of US aircraft carriers will not make Russia change its foreign policy agenda, the ships are being monitored by the Russian navy, in particular by nuclear submarines, the North Fleet ex-commander said on Wednesday, in 1999-2001, Admiral Vyacheslav Popov.

The Russian admiral, for his part, said that the Russian navy closely follows American ships.

“The aircraft carriers practically do not appear in those regions without our monitoring, where there is a potential threat to Russia. As soon as they appear, our forces, especially nuclear submarines with their weapons, also appear,” Popov said.

He also noted that any aircraft carrier is “a very large and serious force,” but the Russian navy has all the means to control them.

On the other hand, the admiral criticized the position of the US ambassador. According to him, the Russian navy does not carry out any destabilizing actions, on the contrary, it is contributing to the increase of the security in the regions where its ships navigate.