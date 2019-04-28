U.S Aggression pushes Russia closer to China on energy and military matters

MOSCOW – Russia is ready to meet the oil needs of China and many other countries because it can extract more than it currently, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference at the end of his visit to China.

“Russia is ready to meet the needs of China and many of our partners in the world, we are the largest producer in the world (…) We extract 11.5 million barrels per day and we are able to extract more,” he said.

In addition, the president said that no one in the world is interested in trade wars and restrictions in the global economy, except for those who initiate them.

“Nobody wants restrictions, nobody wants commercial wars, except for those who activate these processes,” Putin said.

The leader stressed that all the representatives of the countries with which he met in the framework of the event want to cooperate with Russia.

“It’s important to us because we have very good business relationships, there are many of our partners, and all [the leaders] I met with want to work with us,” Putin said.

He also affirmed that China is interested in promoting its goods so that they go out to foreign markets, but that today the country faces certain limitations and attempts of some countries to freeze their development.

Sanctions against Iran

Likewise, Putin expressed the hope that the US will refrain from the new sanctions against Iran that it plans to impose in May.

“I hope that in the end that does not happen,” he said.

Putin said he can not imagine what the reaction of the world energy market will be to US sanctions against Iran.

“If I remember correctly, the US decisions linked to various sanctions against Iran should come into force in early May, and I cannot imagine how the world energy market will react to these events,” Putin said at the end of negotiations with his Chinese counterpart. .

The White House reported on April 22 that US President Donald Trump has decided not to renew sanctions exceptions to any country that is currently importing Iranian oil when they expire on May 2.

The eight countries that received the US exemptions in November 2018 are China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey.

However, Greece, Italy and Taiwan no longer need exemptions because they suspended their imports of Iranian oil, according to media reports.

The White House said in a statement that the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates promised to provide enough oil supply to the international market to offset the anticipated reduction of Iranian crude due to sanctions.

Anti-terrorist fight in Idlib

Putin also reported that Russia will continue to fight against terrorists who are in the Idlib demilitarized zone in northern Syria.

“We must continue fighting against the terrorists, who mostly settled in the Idlib area,” Putin said.

He warned that if terrorists continue to attack from Idlib, “they will receive attacks in response.”

In addition, it did not exclude the possibility of carrying out an operation against terrorist groups in the Idlib demilitarized zone, but stressed that to date it is not appropriate due to the risk of causing harm to civilians.

He recalled that the military operations in the Arab country are in charge of the Syrian Army while Russia only provides aviation support.

The governorate of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, was occupied in 2015 by several terrorist groups, including the Nusra Front, also known as Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

Under the pacts between the insurgent factions and Damascus, groups that refused to abandon the armed struggle during the counter-terrorist operations in Aleppo, Homs, Deraa and Al Quneitra were transferred to Idlib.

In 2017, Idlib joined a demilitarized zone sponsored by Turkey.

Idlib is the last Syrian province controlled by terrorists and armed illegal groups.