TWITTER WARS: Russia urges US to stay ‘away from the trigger’ for war in Venezuela

MOSCOW – Responding to the US State Department that it was “applauding” countries that stayed on the side of Washington’s regime-change efforts in Venezuela, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said applauding at least kept the US finger off the trigger.

Applauding Malta’s decision to deny Russian aircraft to Caracas, the newly appointed State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus called on all countries to “follow Malta’s example to prevent Kremlin support for the dictator, “Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

We applaud the government of #Malta for refusing to allow Russian planes to use its airspace to supply the brutal former regime in #Venezuela. We call on all countries to follow Malta’s example to stop the Kremlin’s support for the dictator Maduro. #EstamosUnidosVE @MFAMalta — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) April 19, 2019

Responding to Ortagus on Twitter, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stressed that the US should continue clapping, as that would keep it busy enough not to start any war.

“We are trying hard to keep your hands away from trigger. So keep applauding – at least it’s harmless,” the Russian FM said on Twitter.

The US Department of State’s understanding of “democracy” in Venezuela is to support opposition leader Juan Guaidó and impose sanctions until he is installed in power. Guaido’s attempts to claim the title of “interim president” since January failed to impress the police, the military and most of the Venezuelan people.

Reminding the US how its attempts to “promote democracy” around the world generally end, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday that the lamentable airspace situation of Malta was nothing new.

“Let me remind you that we’ve gone through this before,” Zakharova said. “When we sent humanitarian aid to Syria, our airplanes were also denied access to airspace. Remember the obstacles they put before the Russian flights.”

The same countries that sought to prevent Russian aid to Syria were trying to carry out a “regime change” in Damascus, giving illegitimate support to so-called “moderate” militants, Zakharova noted.

“We all remember how it ended,” she added.