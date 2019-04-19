Turchinov announces cooperation with Boeing

We read in Novorosinform:

Cooperation with Boeing will significantly strengthen the potential of the Air Force of Ukraine. This was stated by the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksander Turchinov during a meeting with Boeing’s Stanley Prusinsky, Boeing’s director for defense and space security. This from the press service of the National Security Council.

We add a word about the Boeing salesman: Prusinsky went to Boeing after a career as an Air Defense, Military Intelligence, then, a Foreign Area Officer, credited with having “a great impact … on the transformation and modernization of Poland’s Armed Forces.” On his 2008 retirement, he got this accolade: “Colonel Prusinski has been a tremendous asset to the Embassy and has done tremendous work to expand the U.S.-Polish relationship. He will be sorely missed in the Embassy. We wish him great success in his future endeavors,” said Ambassador Ashe. [Source]

Now we see the nature of the “future endeavors.”

In their meeting they also discussed prospects for cooperation in the military-technical sphere, in particular, projects to upgrade fighter and attack aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Turchinov, the company “Boeing” is a leading enterprise in the aerospace industry, “and its military aircraft and helicopters are significantly superior to their Russian counterparts.”

“We are interested in effective military-technical cooperation with the Boeing company, which will significantly strengthen the potential of the Air Force of our state,” the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said.

In addition, the parties addressed issues of cooperation in the field of aircraft and rocket production.

On March 21, it was reported that Canada would provide Ukraine with $ 105 million of military aid for three years.

On March 12, it became known that the United States plans in 2020 to provide Ukraine with $ 250 million of military aid.

Recall, on February 26, American intelligence officers arrived at the Ukrainian positions in Donbass. The delegation included defense attache Colonel Kevin Wofford, assistant military attache Lieutenant Colonel Eric Adam, marine infantry attache Colonel Shaimos Quinn, and a representative of the defense attache staff Lieutenant David Langis.

On February 16, President of Ukraine Poroshenko after meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence stated that he expects Washington to supply “all types of weapons.” That same day Poroshenko in Munich categorically refused to stop the shelling of Donbass.

US President Donald Trump has signed a package of legislative acts approved by Congress, increasing assistance to Ukraine in 2019 to almost $ 700 million. Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Poltorak said that this year NATO will seriously strengthen the military presence in the Black Sea.